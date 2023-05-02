2 Min(s) Read
In the sector pack BSE oil and gas, shares of RIL, ONGC, Indian Oil, GAIL, Hindustan Petroleum, BPCL were in the green
Shares of state-run OMCs or oil marketing companies have been rallying in Tuesday's trade after the Central Government slashed the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil on the back of falling global crude oil prices. The OMCs include Reliance Industries (RIL), Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL), among others.
The government has revised the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 4,100 per tonne from Rs 6,400 per tonne earlier. The new changes will be effective from today, May 2.
The government has left the windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel at zero. The windfall tax rates are revised every fortnight based on global crude oil prices.