English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsReliance, ONGC, GAIL shares: What's fuelling stocks of OMCs?

Reliance, ONGC, GAIL shares: What's fuelling stocks of OMCs?

Reliance, ONGC, GAIL shares: What's fuelling stocks of OMCs?
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  May 2, 2023 12:11:46 PM IST (Updated)

In the sector pack BSE oil and gas, shares of RIL, ONGC, Indian Oil, GAIL, Hindustan Petroleum, BPCL were in the green

Shares of state-run OMCs or oil marketing companies have been rallying in Tuesday's trade after the Central Government slashed the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil on the back of falling global crude oil prices. The OMCs include Reliance Industries (RIL), Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL), among others.

Recommended Articles

View All
Coach Such: Report suggests bitcoin to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests bitcoin to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The government has revised the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 4,100 per tonne from Rs 6,400 per tonne earlier. The new changes will be effective from today, May 2.
The government has left the windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel at zero. The windfall tax rates are revised every fortnight based on global crude oil prices.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X