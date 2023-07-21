Reliance Industries' (RIL) oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business saw a 18 percent year-on-year (YoY) dip in revenue to Rs 1.33 lakh crore, on weak refining as well as weak petrochemicals due to weak demand. The same was Rs 1.61 lakh crore reported in the year-ago quarter. The company with the second-biggest weightage on the Nifty 50 index reported its April to June quarter results on Friday, June 21.

For the O2C segment, the revenue was up 3 percent on a sequential basis.

During the quarter, consolidated EBITDA or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization came in at Rs 15,271 crore,

down 23 percent YoY, and down 6 percent QoQ, in the O2C segment.

Reliance Industries shares finished lower by 2.48 percent at Rs 2,555 apiece on NSE, ahead of the Q1 earnings announcement. The stock is trading close to its all-time high and has recovered nearly 30 percent from its March 2023 lows.

Dalal Street investors are now eyeing the company's upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held in August.