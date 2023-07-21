Reliance Industries' (RIL) oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business saw a 18 percent year-on-year (YoY) dip in revenue to Rs 1.33 lakh crore, primarily due to a sharp fall in fuel cracks from exceptionally high levels in corresponding quarter of last year. The same was Rs 1.61 lakh crore reported in the year-ago quarter. The company with the second-biggest weightage on the Nifty 50 index reported its April to June quarter results on Friday, June 21.

Share Market Live NSE

For the O2C segment , the revenue was up 3 percent on a sequential basis.

The demand was impacted by destocking on recessionary fears and high interest rates, as well as slower than expected ramp-up in China markets. Year-on-Year comparisons are skewed due to historic high fuel cracks in 1Q FY23, with dislocation in energy markets, RIL said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, consolidated EBITDA or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization came in at Rs 15,271 crore, down 23 percent YoY, and down 6 percent QoQ, in the O2C segment.

"O2C business delivered a resilient performance despite continuing global macro headwinds. Commencement of MJ field operations during the quarter will enhance India’s energy security, with total production from KGD6 block rising to 30 MMSCMD in the coming months," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

Meanwhile, the conglomerate's net profit came in at Rs 16,011 crore, down 11 percent YoY for the three-month period, owing to pressure in its O2C segment. Consolidated revenue declined 5.3 percent YoY to Rs 2.11 lakh crore.

The board has recommended dividend payout of Rs 9 a share, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Reliance Industries shares finished lower by 2.48 percent at Rs 2,555 apiece on NSE, ahead of the Q1 earnings announcement. The stock is trading close to its all-time high and has recovered nearly 30 percent from its March 2023 lows.

Dalal Street investors are now eyeing the company's upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held in August.