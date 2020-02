Reliance Industries is consolidating its media and distribution properties under a single entity, making Network 18 the vanguard of the conglomerate’s advance in the media and entertainment business.

India’s largest private sector company by market value said that, as a result, Network 18 will become a company with about Rs 8,000 crore in annual revenue and benefit from substantial economies of scale. It will also become the largest listed media company by revenues for the first nine months of this FY, edging out Zee and Sun.

“The aggregation of a content powerhouse across news and entertainment (both linear and digital) and the country’s largest cable distribution network under the same umbrella shall boost efficiency and exploit synergies, creating value for all stakeholders,” Reliance said in a statement on Monday after the boards of TV18 Broadcast, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Den Networks and Network18 Media & Investments met to approve the consolidation.

TV18 Broadcast owns the largest news network in the country under the News18 brand and is also the majority shareholder in the entity which owns the Colors network of entertainment channels and video streaming service Voot. Together Hathway and Den are India’s top cable platform, controlling 30 percent of the market. Network 18 owns India’s top finance app Moneycontrol as well as the country’s largest regional language news destination news18.com.

“An integrated media play shall further increase the breadth as well as the depth of the group’s consumer touchpoints, and allow for retaining a larger share of the consumer’s spend on content,” Reliance said.