Reliance Industries, ACRE wins bid to acquire Sintex Industries, proposes to delist from BSE, NSE

The joint bid of Reliance Industries and Assets Care and Reconstruction Enterprise to acquire the debt-ridden textiles maker Sintex Industries has been approved by the lenders. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Sintex Industries unanimously voted in favour of the resolution plan by Reliance Industries and ACRE, according to a regulatory filing released on Sunday.

The stressed textile company was undergoing insolvency procedures. "The e-voting on approval of Resolution Plan was concluded on March 19, 2022, at 10.00 pm and the resolution plan submitted by Reliance Industries Ltd jointly with ACRE has been duly approved by the 100 percent CoC members," the filing said.

Sintex Industries has also received bids from Welspun Group firm Easygo Textiles, GHCL and Himatsingka Ventures along with Shrikant Himatsingka and Dinesh Kumar Himatsingka and were placed before the CoC for consideration during the voting process.

Though Sintex Industries has not shared the quantum of joint bids by RIL and ACRE in the regulatory filing, some reports have claimed the amount to be around Rs 3,000 crore and lenders have taken a haircut of more than 50 percent.

"As per Resolution Plan of Reliance Industries Limited jointly with Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise Limited it is proposed that existing share capital of the company shall be reduced to zero and the Company will be delisted from the stock exchanges i.e. BSE and NSE," it added.

Insolvency proceeding against Sintex Industries was initiated in April last year. Claims of around Rs 7,500 crore has been admitted against the company. As per the procedures under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, the CoC has to approve a bid with at least a 66 percent majority before it goes to the NCLT for final clearance.

Sintex Industries revenue was at Rs 1,689.15 crore in FY2020-21. For the October-December quarter, it had reported an 80 percent jump in its consolidated revenue from operation to Rs 942.66 crore against Rs 523.66 crore a year ago.

It had also reported narrowing down its net loss to Rs 103.25 crore from Rs 214.99 crore in Q3 FY2020-21.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.