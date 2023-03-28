Reliance in talks to increase batch of forex loans from $3 billion to to $4.5 billion

The move comes in response to a large number of bids received, and both companies have already raised $1.5 billion each, with plans to take out an additional $750 million.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries and its telecom arm Jio are reportedly mulling an increase in a batch of foreign currency loans to $4.5 billion from $3 billion due to the large number of bids, according to a report from Bloomberg which cited people familiar with the matter. However, they declined to be named because they weren’t authorised to speak about it.
Recommended ArticlesView All
From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry
Mar 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect
Mar 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India
Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years
Mar 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The move comes in response to a large number of bids received, and both companies have already raised $1.5 billion each, with plans to take out an additional $750 million.
The primary syndication involves around 55 lenders, including nearly two dozen Taiwanese banks as well as global giants such as Bank of America, HSBC, MUFG, Citi, SMBC, Mizuho, and Credit Agricole.
However, Bloomberg noted that spokesperson for Reliance has not yet responded to requests for comment. It is worth noting that the $3 billion loan is expected to help ease capex and Adani risk, according to credit analysts.
Also Read: Reliance, Tata Power and JSW Energy among 11 companies to get solar cell manufacturing approval
Note To Readers
Disclaimer: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!