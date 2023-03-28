English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsReliance in talks to increase batch of forex loans from $3 billion to to $4.5 billion

Reliance in talks to increase batch of forex loans from $3 billion to to $4.5 billion

Reliance in talks to increase batch of forex loans from $3 billion to to $4.5 billion
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 28, 2023 4:54:00 PM IST (Published)

The move comes in response to a large number of bids received, and both companies have already raised $1.5 billion each, with plans to take out an additional $750 million.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries and its telecom arm Jio are reportedly mulling an increase in a  batch of foreign currency loans to $4.5 billion from $3 billion due to the large number of bids, according to a report from Bloomberg which cited people familiar with the matter. However, they declined to be named because they weren’t authorised to speak about it.

Recommended Articles

View All
From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry

From capacity expansion to increased competition - The future of India's paint industry

Mar 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect

Mar 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India

Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India

Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years

Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years

Mar 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


The move comes in response to a large number of bids received, and both companies have already raised $1.5 billion each, with plans to take out an additional $750 million.
Also Read: Reliance names V Srikanth as new CFO, Alok Agarwal to become senior advisor
The primary syndication involves around 55 lenders, including nearly two dozen Taiwanese banks as well as global giants such as Bank of America, HSBC, MUFG, Citi, SMBC, Mizuho, and Credit Agricole.
However, Bloomberg noted that spokesperson for Reliance has not yet responded to requests for comment. It is worth noting that the $3 billion loan is expected to help ease capex and Adani risk, according to credit analysts.
Also Read: Reliance, Tata Power and JSW Energy among 11 companies to get solar cell manufacturing approval
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

JioReliance

Next Article

GR Infraprojects hits 52-week low despite bagging projects worth Rs 1,614 crore

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X