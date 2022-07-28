Sensex and Nifty50 surge as Fed's dovish remarks lift global markets

Indian equity benchmarks jumped on Thursday after a widely expected rate hike by the Fed and the US central bank's remark that at some point it may need to slow down on further increases boosted sentiment globally. Strength in financial and IT shares pushed the headline indices higher.

The Sensex jumped as much as 572.5 points or one percent to 56,388.8 and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 16,789.6, up 147.8 points or 0.9 percent from its previous close.

"The market seems to be taking cues from the Fed chief's observation that the US may not be in a recession now and the labour market continues to be tight... IT stocks may rebound after the recent correction, taking cues from the Nasdaq rally and the continuing strength of the US economy. Financial stocks will remain resilient," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets began Thursday in the green following a strong session on Wall Street overnight, after the Fed announced a widely expected hike in key rates and Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish remarks that at some point the US central bank may have to slow down on tightening. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.2 percent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.2 percent and China's Shanghai Composite 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures, however, dipped 0.2 percent, suggesting a breather ahead on Wall Street. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 surged 2.6 percent, the Dow Jones 1.4 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 4.1 percent.

