Sensex and Nifty50 surge as Fed's dovish remarks lift global markets

Equities in other Asian markets began Thursday in the green following a strong session on Wall Street overnight, after the Fed announced a widely expected hike in key rates and Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish remarks that at some point the US central bank may have to slow down on tightening. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.2 percent.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.2 percent and China's Shanghai Composite 0.1 percent.
S&P 500 futures, however, dipped 0.2 percent, suggesting a breather ahead on Wall Street. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 surged 2.6 percent, the Dow Jones 1.4 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 4.1 percent.