Stocks to watch: Reliance, HeroMoto Corp, SpiceJet, M&M and more

Mini The Indian market is likely to make a gap-down start on Wednesday, tracking negative cues from across the global markets. SGX Nifty was trading lower at a discount of 90 points from Nifty Futures Tuesday close, indicating a negative for the domestic market. From Hero Motocorp, Reliance, SpiceJet, Ambuja Cements and ACC, to Zydus Lifesciences, here are the top stocks to track on September 21

Brokerage firm Jefferies has given a buy call on Reliance Ind and raised the target to Rs 3,080/sh, citing a strong balance sheet and backward integration that puts the company in the driver's seat (Image: Reuters)

Aditya Birla Fashion | The company has approved the allotment of 1.02 crore shares at Rs 288.75/sh, aggregating to Rs 295 crore, and 6.58 crore warrants at Rs 288.75/warrant, aggregating to Rs 1900 crore, to Caladium Investment, on a preferential basis.

Zydus Life arms BridgeBio Pharma and Sentynl Therapeutics have received marketing authorization in the EU for Nulibry, which is used in the treatment of patients with a metabolic disorder that leads to irreversible neurological damage.

Triveni Engineering | Sources have told CNBC-TVthat 18 Triveni Engineering and Industries is set to sean ll 11.85 percent stake in Triveni Turbines via a block deal. Triveni Eng holds 21.85 percent stake in Triveni Turbines. The remaining 10 percent stake will be bought by existing promoters of Triveni Turbine.

Jindal Stainless board will consider raising funds via debt securities on September 23.

Mahindra & Mahindra; M&M has proposed to acquire 17.41 percent stake of Swaraj Engines from Kirloskar Ind. After the acquisition of the additional stake, the auto firm's stake would increase to 52.13 percent from 34.72 percent.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major and oil retailer HPCL have entered into a collaboration to establish charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. Companies will set up charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles across the country. (Image: Shutterstock)

Ambuja Cements and ACC: Gautam Adani has pledged his entire stake in Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd, worth as much as $12.5 billion, to foreign banks to fund his family's $6.5 billion acquisition of the two cement makers, according to reports. (Image: Shutterstock)

SpiceJet: The domestic airline has decided to place certain pilots on leave without pay for a period of three months. "We will be inducting MAX aircraft shortly and these pilots will be back in service as the induction begins," it said. The domestic airline