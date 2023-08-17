Reliance demerged unit Jio Financial to be deleted from FTSE indexes

Reliance Industries' recently demerged unit , Jio Financial Services, is set to be removed from the FTSE indexes, according to an announcement made by the index maker on Thursday (August 17).

The decision comes as a result of Jio Financial's dwindling trading activity since its demerger on July 13.

The removal is scheduled to take effect on August 22, marking a swift and unexpected exit from the indexes.

FTSE Russell , the global index provider, disclosed in a statement that the deletion of Jio Financial Services from the FTSE indexes was prompted by the lacklustre trading performance observed during the 20 business days following the completion of the demerger.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)