Reliance Capital shares hit two-decade low on plans of exiting lending business
Updated : September 30, 2019 02:03 PM IST
Reliance Capital fell over 13 percent on Monday to over 2-decade low after group Chairman Anil Ambani said that the company will exit the lending business.
Shares of Reliance Capital have fallen around 90 percent since the beginning of this year.
On Monday, the stock slumped as much as 13.6 percent to their lowest since March 30, 1999, at Rs 24.20.
