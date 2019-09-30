TOP NEWS »

#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Finance

Reliance Capital shares hit two-decade low on plans of exiting lending business

Updated : September 30, 2019 02:03 PM IST

Reliance Capital fell over 13 percent on Monday to over 2-decade low after group Chairman Anil Ambani said that the company will exit the lending business.
Shares of Reliance Capital have fallen around 90 percent since the beginning of this year.
On Monday, the stock slumped as much as 13.6 percent to their lowest since March 30, 1999, at Rs 24.20.
Reliance Capital shares hit two-decade low on plans of exiting lending business
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Mylan to invest $1 billion in India on capex in 6 years

Mylan to invest $1 billion in India on capex in 6 years

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV