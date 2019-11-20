#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Reliance Capital continues downtrend as firm loses control of insurance arm

Updated : November 20, 2019 10:34 AM IST

Shares of Reliance Capital closed at Rs 19 on Tuesday and the stock opened at the day's low of Rs 18.05 on the BSE on Wednesday.
So far this year, the stock has fallen over 92 percent.
The stock has been losing for the last 7 days and has fallen 30 percent during the period.
