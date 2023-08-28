Reliance AGM unveils Ambani's pledge for enhanced value creation | Experts evaluate

A fresh cohort of successors has been welcomed onto the board of Reliance Industries, yet Mukesh Ambani will continue to serve as the chairman for the upcoming five years. These significant revelations were part of the array of major announcements unveiled at the Reliance Annual General Meeting.

Mukesh Ambani, the head of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), at the 46th Annual General Meeting held on Monday, also revealed that Jio's 5G network will achieve nationwide coverage before the year concludes. Ambani further disclosed that the launch of JioAirFibre is scheduled for September 19, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi.

He emphasized Jio Platforms' aspiration to spearhead the development of AI-driven platforms with the potential to offer advantages to Indian citizens, enterprises, and the government. Additionally, the partnership between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, the world's largest asset management firm with assets exceeding $11 billion, is set to provide technology-enhanced, cost-effective, and inventive solutions.

Discussing RIL's endeavours in green energy , Probal Sen, an Energy Analyst at ICICI Securities, remarked positively on the transparency and additional insights provided regarding the new energy sector. The commitment to achieving net zero by 2035 indicates a significant acceleration in the establishment of giga factories for both solar and wind energy.

"We are well on our way to build the New Energy ecosystem of manufacturing solar, wind, batteries, hydrogen, and bio-energy platforms," the chairman of the conglomerate said in his address to shareholders at the AGM.

Meanwhile, discussing retail space, Prakash Diwan, a market expert, pointed out that RIL's chairman has distinctly indicated that retail (Reliance Retail) will serve as the driving force for the conglomerate's growth. This assertion has already been making waves on the global stage. Notably, RIL stands out as the sole Indian company to be ranked among the top 100 retailers—an achievement that holds considerable significance.

Amnish Aggarwal, Prabhudas Lilladher's Head of Research, noted that during the 2020-21 period, Reliance Retail garnered significant attention and investments from renowned global investors. Subsequently, the overall scale and business landscape have undergone a complete transformation. Presently, Reliance Retail boasts improved vitality and a more substantial presence compared to its previous state. The retail sector continues to experience increased consolidation. Regarding Reliance, the retail division appears to be in a favourable state currently. Given India's vast market and limited number of retailers capable of offering nationwide coverage, Reliance Retail holds promising prospects in the medium to long run.

"Built the retail business on the principle of 4Cs: Collaboration, Consumer Engagement, Creativity and Care," said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures.

Talking about Reliance JioAirFiber, Balaji Subramanian, Vice President of IIFL Securities, mentioned a shift in the company's objectives. Previously, the focus was on connecting around 100 million homes and premises using AirFiber and Fiber technologies. However, the recent announcement by the chairman outlines a more ambitious goal of connecting 200 million homes and premises within the upcoming three years. This change provides a higher level of detail regarding the set targets.

“But commenting on how easy or difficult it is going to be in terms of achievement of this target, I think we will have to wait till the pricing details are out,” said Subramanian.

Disclaimer:

Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.