Analysts give a thumbs up to Reliance, say AGM had enough long-term triggers for stock

Reliance Industries share price: The RIL stock succumbed to selling pressure amid volatile trade on Tuesday. However, analyst remain upbeat on the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's growth after it announced a Rs 3.5 lakh-crore investment plan at its 45th AGM.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares succumbed to selling pressure for a second straight day on Tuesday, a day after the oil-to-telecom conglomerate made a slew of announcements at its 45th annual general meeting (AGM). Analysts, however, remained upbeat on the index heavyweight, banking on the group's growth, expansion and 5G drive.

The RIL stock declined by as much as Rs 18.3 or 0.7 percent to Rs 2,578.5 apiece on BSE amid volatile trade, having risen to as high as Rs 2,621.7 earlier in the day.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced a Rs 3.5 lakh crore investment plan, including Rs 75,000 crore in green energy , Rs 75,000 crore in its oil-to-chemicals unit and Rs 2 lakh crore for a speedy rollout of 5G services

Ambani spoke about the succession plan that is being implemented at Reliance Industries. Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail, and Anant Ambani joined the new energy business.

Brokerages, however, maintained a positive stance on Reliance, with target prices implying up to 24 percent upside in the stock from Monday's level.

“From a medium-to-long-term perspective, I think there are enough triggers for the stock to do well and fetch at least 15 percent return on a compounded basis... Reliance has stepped up investment in the core O2C business after a long time," Harshvardhan Dole, VP-Institutional Equities at IIFL, told CNBC-TV18.

After the capex of Rs 75,000 crore, one can actually see volume growth of about 20-25 percent in the business, and that is one of the strongest triggers, he said.

Market expert Prakash Diwan said he hadn't seen a company "so boldly setting a forthright target to double its value in just five years".

“The range of expansion, the growth trajectory that Mukesh Ambani outlined is just stupendous," Diwan told CNBC-TV18.

According to JPMorgan, Reliance laid out its next growth phase at the AGM.

Jefferies said the succession plan laid out by Reliance at the AGM was along expected lines.

Reliance shares have rewarded investors with a return of more than 9 percent in the past month, a period in which the Nifty50 benchmark has gained 4.9 percent.

Also Read: Reliance becomes one of the first firms globally to stream AGM on Metaverse

Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.