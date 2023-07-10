In another update from Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio, the stock picker stayed put on Canara Bank, while she offloaded her stake in the multibagger Raghav Productivity Enhancers.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, added stake in Tata Communications in the June quarter. According to the latest shareholding data of the stock on the BSE, Jhunjhunwala held 5,234,687 equity shares or 1.84 percent stake in the Tata group company as of the first quarter of this fiscal (Q1FY24).

This amounts to a 0.05 percent increase in holding by the investor in the cellular and fixed-line services provider, as against the March 2023 quarter, in which Rekha Jhunjhunwala 's shareholding stood at 1.79 percent.

QUARTER NAME TOTAL NO. SHARES HELD PERCENT HOLDING PLEDGED LOCKED SHARES % SHARES % Jun 2023 Rekha Jhunjhunwala 5,234,687 1.84% 0 0.00% 0 0.00% Mar 2023 Rekha Jhunjhunwala 5,100,687 1.79% 0 0.00% 0 0.00%

In another update from the investor's portfolio, the stock picker stayed put on Canara Bank, while she offloaded her stake in the multibagger Raghav Productivity Enhancers.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 37,597,600 or 2.07 percent stake in the state-run bank as on June 30, the same as March 31, 2023.

She has decreased her holdings in Raghav Productivity Enhancers by 0.11 percent in the June quarter, bringing it down to 5.12 percent or 5.87 lakh shares from 5.23 percent in the March 2023 quarter.

QUARTER NAME TOTAL NO. SHARES HELD PERCENT HOLDING PLEDGED LOCKED SHARES % SHARES % Jun 2023 Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 587,126 5.12% 0 0.00% 0 0.00% Mar 2023 Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 600,000 5.23% 0 0.00% 0 0.00%

Meanwhile, seasoned investor Ashish Kacholia left his holding unchanged in Raghav Productivity Enhancers, as per shareholding data. Kacholia held 2,31,683 shares or 2.02 percent stake in the company in the June quarter.

After the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, his portfolio was transferred to wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala. The latest corporate shareholdings filed suggest that Rekha Jhunjhunwala publicly holds 29 stocks with an estimated net worth of over Rs 34,109.4 crore.

Some of the other marquee names in the portfolio include Tata Motors, Canara Bank, Titan, among others.

Shares of Tata Communications have given multibagger returns of 217 percent to investors in the last three-year period. The stock rallied 17 percent on a year-to-date basis, in comparison to the benchmark BSE Sensex which gained 7 percent during the same period.

In terms of technicals, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 58.2, indicating the stock is neither oversold nor overbought. The Tata group shares have a beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility in a year. The share is trading higher than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

In the case of Raghav Productivity Enhancers, the stock was trading at Rs 1,021.20, down 0.67 percent. The stock has doubled investor money from a 52-week low of Rs 511.