In another update from Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio, the stock picker stayed put on Canara Bank, while she offloaded her stake in the multibagger Raghav Productivity Enhancers.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, added stake in Tata Communications in the June quarter. According to the latest shareholding data of the stock on the BSE, Jhunjhunwala held 5,234,687 equity shares or 1.84 percent stake in the Tata group company as of the first quarter of this fiscal (Q1FY24).

This amounts to a 0.05 percent increase in holding by the investor in the cellular and fixed-line services provider, as against the March 2023 quarter, in which Rekha Jhunjhunwala 's shareholding stood at 1.79 percent.

QUARTER NAME TOTAL NO. SHARES HELD PERCENT HOLDING PLEDGED LOCKED SHARES % SHARES % Jun 2023 Rekha Jhunjhunwala 5,234,687 1.84% 0 0.00% 0 0.00% Mar 2023 Rekha Jhunjhunwala 5,100,687 1.79% 0 0.00% 0 0.00%

