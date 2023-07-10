CNBC TV18
Rekha Jhunjhunwala ups stake in Tata group stock, but trims in this multibagger
By Meghna Sen  Jul 10, 2023 2:10:51 PM IST (Updated)

In another update from Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio, the stock picker stayed put on Canara Bank, while she offloaded her stake in the multibagger Raghav Productivity Enhancers.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, added stake in Tata Communications in the June quarter. According to the latest shareholding data of the stock on the BSE, Jhunjhunwala held 5,234,687 equity shares or 1.84 percent stake in the Tata group company as of the first quarter of this fiscal (Q1FY24).

This amounts to a 0.05 percent increase in holding by the investor in the cellular and fixed-line services provider, as against the March 2023 quarter, in which Rekha Jhunjhunwala's shareholding stood at 1.79 percent.
QUARTERNAMETOTAL NO. SHARES HELDPERCENT HOLDINGPLEDGEDLOCKED
SHARES%SHARES%
Jun 2023Rekha Jhunjhunwala5,234,6871.84%00.00%00.00%
Mar 2023Rekha Jhunjhunwala5,100,6871.79%00.00%00.00%
In another update from the investor's portfolio, the stock picker stayed put on Canara Bank, while she offloaded her stake in the multibagger Raghav Productivity Enhancers.
