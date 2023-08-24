Shares of Tata Communications Ltd, in which ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds a stake, hit an all-time high in trade Thursday after the company said it plans to raise Rs 1,750 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). At 12:26 pm, the scrip was trading 0.73 percent higher at Rs 1,831.45 apiece on NSE.

The large cap stock opened at Rs 1,828.65 and went on to hit a record high of Rs 1,838.65 against its previous close of Rs 1,820 on BSE. Tata Communications shares have rallied 57 percent in the last one year and gained nearly 40 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Technically, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of the counter stood at 71.7, indicating the Tata Communications shares are trading in the overbought zone. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating average volatility during the period.

Shares of Tata Communications are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Tata Communications has an average target price of Rs 1516.67 on the counter, which implies a downside of 17 percent from the current market levels, according to data from Trendlyne.

As per Tata Communications, the deemed date of allotment of the NCDs is August 29 and they will mature after three years of the allotment date.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that the issuance will be done on a private placement basis to eligible investors. Tata Communications will issue a total of 175,000 NCDs of face value Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 1,750 crore.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).

The company on Wednesday also launched its global, cloud-based 5G roaming lab , enabling mobile operators to trial 5G standalone network use cases before introducing the service to their subscribers.

RJ ups stake in Tata Comm

Rekha Jhunjhunwala has increased stake in Tata Communications during the June quarter. According to the latest shareholding data available with the exchanges, Rekha has added 1.34 lakh shares in the Tata group company, taking the total holding to 1.84 percent.

As of the March 2023 quarter, the shareholding stood at 1.79 percent.

Tata Communications is a majority promoter owned company with 58.86 percent stake, while public shareholders have the remaining 41.4 percent. Among public shareholders, mutual funds own about 9.95 percent stake and foreign investors are sitting with 16.63 percent.