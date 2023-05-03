The Tata group company will likely post a 25 percent-plus growth in its net profit on the back of a double digit rise in sales. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects growth in excess of 20 percent for Titan's topline, while operating performance is expected to be better than last year

Shares of Titan Company Ltd were trading flat on Wednesday morning, ahead of the announcement of the Tata Group company's March quarter numbers. Based on Titan's quarterly business update, it is expected to be a healthy quarter, aided by a low base.

The Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock was down 0.42 percent at Rs 2,650.05 apiece on the BSE. Titan Company shares have gained 4.54 percent in a month, while on a year-to-date basis it rose nearly 16 percent. The stock has hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,790 on October 31, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 1827.15 on July 1, 2022.

Titan Company has undergone significant price or time correction over the past 18 months and in current context the stock has resolved out of past four month’s consolidation (2626-2270) along with falling channel breakout in the Nifty signalling resumption of uptrend.