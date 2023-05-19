Rekha Jhunjhunwala's Nazara Technologies share price rallies 9% today. Do you own?

The stock of Nazara Tech, in which Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns a 9.96 percent stake, surged 9 percent in Friday's intraday trade after Nodwin Gaming, a subsidiary of the firm, signed agreements to raise around Rs 232 crore from Nazara, South Korean digital games developer Krafton, Japanese conglomerate Sony Group, InnoPark India, and JetSynthesys.

Shares of digital gaming and sports platform Nazara Technologies, in which Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns a stake, gained 9 percent in Friday's trade after Nodwin Gaming, a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, signed agreements to raise $28 million (Rs 232 crore) from new and existing investors.

The stock opened at Rs 592.10 apiece on the NSE and went on to hit an intra-day high of Rs 632.40 per share, which is 9 percent higher than Thursday's closing price of Rs 580. At 1:45 pm, the script was trading 4.40 percent higher at Rs 606.50 apiece. Nazara Tech shares rose 18 percent in the last one month, while it was down 2 percent on a year-to-date basis.

According to a filing, all existing investors of Nodwin Gaming — Nazara, Krafton and JetSynthesys — will join new incoming investors in this funding round. Nodwin last raised funds in March 2021 from South Korean gaming company Krafton at $135 million (Rs 988 crore) value and this round values Nodwin at $325 milllion (Rs 2,624 crore) pre-money and $349 million post money, which leads to a value accretion of 2.7 times in two years.

Nazara said in its regulatory filing that the Rs 232 crore also includes a secondary sale component, through which the founding investors of Nodwin Gaming will transfer shares worth Rs 34.76 crore to Nazara. It added that following the conclusion of the deal, it will hold a 52.71 percent stake in Nodwin Gaming on a non-dilutive basis.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Nitish Mittersain, Founder and CEO of Nazara Tech said that the company has lot of the capital which is meant for new investments and mergers and acquisitions.

"We are a profitable cash flow generating company. So there is not a lot of use of additional capital right now. For organic growth many of our companies are growing and generating cash themselves. So a lot of the capital we do have on our books is meant for in new investments and M&A. We are identifying casual gaming studios that we would like to invest in we are also upping our focus on the skill based real money gaming space, which we believe with the emerging regulatory clarity will become a significant opportunity for Nazara to scale up its business," Mittersain added.

Nazara Tech Q4 numbers

Nazara Technologies posted a 92 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 9.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. Revenue from operations increased by 39 percent to Rs 289.3 crore during the quarter under review.

EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization came in at Rs 27.2 crore as against Rs 12.9 crore on-year, while margin rose 9.4 percent as compared to 7.4 percent on-year.

Jinesh Joshi, Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Nazara has cash balance of Rs 620 crore, which can act as growth capital to expand inorganically. Overall, we expect sales/PAT CAGR of 27 percent or 50 percent, respectively, over FY23-25E and retain our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 804 from Rs 872 earlier."

As per Trendlyne data, the average target price of the stock is Rs 865.5, which shows an upside potential of 43 percent from the current market levels.

The consensus recommendation from nine analysts for the counter is 'Hold'. Out of these analysts, seven have strong buy and buy ratings, while only one has a strong sell rating. The remaining one has a 'hold' rating.

In terms of technical, the day relative strength index (RSI) (14) is at 61.5. The RSI below 30 is considered oversold and above 70 is overbought, as per data from Trendlyne . Moving average convergence/divergence (MACD, or MAC-D) is at 9.6, which is above its center and signal Line, this is a bullish indicator.

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a 9.96 percent stake or about 6,588,620 shares as of March-end in the gaming company.