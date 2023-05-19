Rekha Jhunjhunwala's Nazara Technologies share price rallies 9% today. Do you own?

The stock of Nazara Tech, in which Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns a 9.96 percent stake, surged 9 percent in Friday's intraday trade after Nodwin Gaming, a subsidiary of the firm, signed agreements to raise around Rs 232 crore from Nazara, South Korean digital games developer Krafton, Japanese conglomerate Sony Group, InnoPark India, and JetSynthesys.

Shares of digital gaming and sports platform Nazara Technologies, in which Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns a stake, gained 9 percent in Friday's trade after Nodwin Gaming, a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, signed agreements to raise $28 million (Rs 232 crore) from new and existing investors.

The stock opened at Rs 592.10 apiece on the NSE and went on to hit an intra-day high of Rs 632.40 per share, which is 9 percent higher than Thursday's closing price of Rs 580. At 1:45 pm, the script was trading 4.40 percent higher at Rs 606.50 apiece. Nazara Tech shares rose 18 percent in the last one month, while it was down 2 percent on a year-to-date basis.