Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock hits 52-week high, can rally further due to strong momentum. Do you own?

The stock of the Tata group company climbed to a new life-time high in Tuesday's morning deals. Following the Q4FY23 results, most analysts are positive on the stock and expect more upside in the near term

Ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio stock Indian Hotels Company Ltd's (IHCL) March quarter (Q4FY23) numbers were in line, following the robust December quarter (Q3FY23). The stock of the Tata group company climbed to a new life-time high in Tuesday's morning deals. Shares of IHCL opened upside today and went on to hit an intraday high of Rs 350.65 apiece on the NSE.

The company has recently reported healthy fourth quarter numbers . The results largely beat the expectations of analysts.

IHCL's net profit came in at Rs 328 crore for the fourth quarter, which has risen by a massive 343 percent as against the year-ago period. Revenue, meanwhile, jumped 86 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,625 crore, led by increased occupancy and ARR, resulting in strong RevPAR growth.

Analysts expect more upside in near term

Following the results, most analysts are positive on the stock and expect more upside in the near term.

The stock of Indian Hotels closed 2.62 percent higher at Rs 348 apiece. The shares have gained nearly 10 percent so far this year. The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 207.25 apiece on June 20, 2022.

Factoring in the 4QFY23 performance, brokerage Motilal Oswal has raised the FY24/FY25 EBITDA estimates by 5 percent/3 percent, aided by better-than-expected ARR, addition of new owned/leased and management hotels, and the normalisation of inbound travel.

The brokerage has maintained a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 420 per share. It expects the strong momentum to continue in FY24, led by a further improvement in occupancy due to multiple large global events such as G20 and ICC Cricket Men’s World Cup in CY23; an increase in ARR due to better demand, upgrades in hotels and corporate rate hikes; higher income from management contracts; and value unlocking by launching reimagined and new brands.

Meanwhile, Axis Securities expects the upcoming corporate travels and International tourists to add further growth to demand. Major events such as G20 and World Cricket in India would aid in the further growth of the industry.

Given the strong demand in the industry and supply trailing the same, brokerage HDFC Securities expects IHCL to report strong numbers, going ahead. It has maintained a 'Add' recommendation with a revised FY25 EV/EBITDA multiple of 21 times and a revised target price of Rs 386 per share.

According to the shareholding pattern of Indian Hotels for the January to March 2023 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 3,00,16,965 Indian Hotels shares or 2.11 percent stake in the company.