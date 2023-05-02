Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock hits 52-week high, can rally further due to strong momentum. Do you own?

3 Min(s) Read
The stock of the Tata group company climbed to a new life-time high in Tuesday's morning deals. Following the Q4FY23 results, most analysts are positive on the stock and expect more upside in the near term
Ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio stock Indian Hotels Company Ltd's (IHCL) March quarter (Q4FY23) numbers were in line, following the robust December quarter (Q3FY23). The stock of the Tata group company climbed to a new life-time high in Tuesday's morning deals. Shares of IHCL opened upside today and went on to hit an intraday high of Rs 350.65 apiece on the NSE.
Recommended ArticlesView All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The company has recently reported healthy fourth quarter numbers. The results largely beat the expectations of analysts.
IHCL's net profit came in at Rs 328 crore for the fourth quarter, which has risen by a massive 343 percent as against the year-ago period. Revenue, meanwhile, jumped 86 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,625 crore, led by increased occupancy and ARR, resulting in strong RevPAR growth.