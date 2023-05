Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock hits 52-week high, can rally further due to strong momentum. Do you own?

The stock of the Tata group company climbed to a new life-time high in Tuesday's morning deals. Following the Q4FY23 results, most analysts are positive on the stock and expect more upside in the near term

Ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio stock Indian Hotels Company Ltd's (IHCL) March quarter (Q4FY23) numbers were in line, following the robust December quarter (Q3FY23). The stock of the Tata group company climbed to a new life-time high in Tuesday's morning deals. Shares of IHCL opened upside today and went on to hit an intraday high of Rs 350.65 apiece on the NSE.

The company has recently reported healthy fourth quarter numbers . The results largely beat the expectations of analysts.

IHCL's net profit came in at Rs 328 crore for the fourth quarter, which has risen by a massive 343 percent as against the year-ago period. Revenue, meanwhile, jumped 86 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,625 crore, led by increased occupancy and ARR, resulting in strong RevPAR growth.