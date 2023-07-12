Nazara Tech shares tumbled 14.36 percent to hit a low of Rs 605 on the BSE, even after the company, before market hours, clarified the 28 percent GST would apply only to the skill-based real money gaming segment of its business, whose share in its FY23 consolidated revenues was 5.2 percent.

Share of online gaming stock Nazara Technologies, in which investor Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 10 percent stake, cracked as much as 14 percent in Wednesday's trade, a day after the GST Council agreed to impose a 28 percent tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing. The tax would be levied on the full face value. At 10:12 am, the scrip was trading 4.05 percent lower at Rs 677.90 apiece.

The stock is down 7 percent in the last one month, while it has rallied 10 percent on a year-to-date basis. The shares touched a 52-week high of Rs 789 and a 52-week low of Rs 481.95 on September 12, 2022 and March 20, 2023, respectively. The stock is now trading percent 40 percent above its 52-week low.

In a recent report, Prabudas Lilladher said that the stock remains preferred pick in the media and entertainment space and expects sales and PAT (profit after tax) CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 27 percent and 49 percent over FY23-25.

The brokerage house retained a 'buy' call on the counter, with a target price of Rs 804, implying a potential upside of 18.6 percent from the current market levels

Nazara says 28% GST applies only to skill-based real money gaming

The digital gaming and sports platform expects minimal impact of the GST Council's decision to levy a 28 percent goods and services tax on online gaming on its revenues, the company said in a statement today.

The diversified gaming and esports firm said the tax will apply only to the skill-based real money gaming segment of its business, once it is implemented. The segment contributed a modest 5.2 percent to its FY23 revenue.

"To the extent required, the company will proactively take steps to mitigate any potential impact to this segment of our business, and we anticipate minimal impact to our overall revenues," Nazara Tech informed stock exchanges.

'28% GST decision will wipe out entire industry'

The All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), which represents companies like Nazara, GamesKraft, Zupee and Winzo, said the decision by the council is unconstitutional, irrational, and egregious. This will limit their ability to invest in new games, impact cash flows as well as business expansion.

"The decision ignores over 60 years of settled legal jurisprudence and lumps online skill gaming with gambling activities. This decision will wipe out the entire Indian gaming industry and lead to lakhs of job losses and the only people benefitting from this will be anti-national illegal offshore platforms," AIGF CEO Roland Landers said.

Online gaming players have repeatedly urged the government and the GST Council to levy 18 per cent GST on their segment instead of 28 per cent that was recommended by Group of Ministers (GoM).

"The implementation of a 28 per cent tax rate will bring significant challenges to the gaming industry. This higher tax burden will impact companies' cash flows, limiting their ability to invest in innovation, research, and business expansion," IndiaPlays COO Aaditya Shah said.