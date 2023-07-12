CNBC TV18
Rekha Jhunjhunwala's Nazara Technologies share price crashes 14% on 28% GST decision
By Meghna Sen  Jul 12, 2023 10:37:57 AM IST (Published)

Nazara Tech shares tumbled 14.36 percent to hit a low of Rs 605 on the BSE, even after the company, before market hours, clarified the 28 percent GST would apply only to the skill-based real money gaming segment of its business, whose share in its FY23 consolidated revenues was 5.2 percent.

Share of online gaming stock Nazara Technologies, in which investor Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 10 percent stake, cracked as much as 14 percent in Wednesday's trade, a day after the GST Council agreed to impose a 28 percent tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing. The tax would be levied on the full face value. At 10:12 am, the scrip was trading 4.05 percent lower at Rs 677.90 apiece.

