Reema Tendulkar's market update on September 5: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Jet Airways, ICICI Bank in focus

Indian shares are likely to extend Wednesdayâ€™s gains, tracking higher Asian stocks, amid apparent progress in the political crises in Britain and Hong Kong. Gains in banking and steelmaker shares helped markets recover from earlier losses on Wednesday with the Sensex settling 162 points up and the Nifty ending higher by 47 points. At 7.26 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures traded 0.29 percent higher at 10,889, indicating a positive start for the Indian market.

About MarketBuzz

TheÂ CNBCTV18.comÂ podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors.

MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel Dâ€™Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing.

