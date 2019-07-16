cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Reema Tendulkar's market update on July 16: Sensex, Nifty likely to open tepid; DHFL, Ashok Leyland, HDFC Bank in focus

Indian shares are set for a flat start on Tuesday on the back of disappointing macroeconomic data and amid the June quarter earnings season. India’s business sentiment in June hit the lowest level since 2016 due to slowing economic growth, water shortage, and regulatory hurdles, according to a survey by market research firm IHS Markit. Meanwhile, exports declined by 9.71 percent to $25.01 billion in June 2019. Asian shares trade marginally higher ahead of US retail sales and amid corporate earnings. Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 rose in the previous session led by IT stocks. The Sensex ended 160 points higher at 38,897 while the broader Nifty50 index added 36 points to end at 11,588. At 7.20 AM, SGX Nifty an early indicator of the Nifty 50's trend in India, traded 7.5 points, or 0.06 percent, lower at 11,579, indicating a muted start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Stocks to watch: DHFL, Ashok Leyland, HDFC Bank in focus. Click here to know more.  About MarketBuzz The CNBCTV18.com podcast on the big themes, vital news and key events that you should know before the opening bell, powered by CNBC-TV18 anchors. MarketBuzz is your daily morning briefing by CNBC-TV18 research analysts and anchors Sonia Shenoy, Ekta Batra, Anisha Jain, Nigel D’Souza and Mangalam Maloo to jumpstart your stock market investing. Subscribe to our free podcasts on Audioboom or listen on the featured podcast page on CNBCTV18.com.
