Record highs for midcaps and smallcaps, yet foreign investments favour struggling largecaps, says HSBC

Amid the evolving landscape, midcaps and smallcaps have garnered significant attention by reaching unprecedented record highs. This surge in value has attracted considerable interest from domestic investors, contributing to the overall buoyancy in the market. These smaller companies, often representing sectors with growth potential, have been displaying remarkable resilience and growth, bolstered by a combination of robust financial performance and increased investor confidence.

However, there is an intriguing twist when it comes to foreign investments. Despite the impressive performance of midcaps and smallcaps, foreign investment flows seem to be favouring the largecap segment, which has been grappling with its own set of challenges. Largecap stocks, usually comprising top-tier companies in terms of market capitalisation, have encountered obstacles that have impacted their growth trajectory.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Herald Van Der Linde, Head of Asia Equity Strategy at HSBC highlighted that the inflow of foreign funds into largecaps, even as midcaps and smallcaps soar to new heights, is a noteworthy trend that requires careful consideration.

He said that this preference for largecaps among foreign investors might be attributed to their preference for relatively stable investments, often accompanied by higher trading volumes due to their market prominence.

“The foreigners that I talked to, they do not really go in that space (mid & smallcap). They look at the top 15-20-25 key stocks in India, the largecaps because they come in with large volumes,” said Van Der Linde.

The disparity between domestic and foreign investor preferences highlights the complexity of the Indian equity market. While domestic investors are showing confidence in the growth potential of midcaps and smallcaps, foreign investors appear to be gravitating towards the perceived stability of largecaps.

The interplay between midcaps, smallcaps, and largecaps serves as a reflection of the diverse opportunities and challenges that the market presents. Observing how these trends unfold and potentially shift over time will provide valuable insights into the broader economic landscape and the investor sentiment driving it.

