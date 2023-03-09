English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsREC Board approves raising upto Rs 1.20 lakh crore via debt in FY24

REC Board approves raising upto Rs 1.20 lakh crore via debt in FY24

REC Board approves raising upto Rs 1.20 lakh crore via debt in FY24
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jitesh Jha  Mar 9, 2023 10:22:23 PM IST (Published)

Funds under the proposed borrowing programme for the financial year 2023-24 shall be raised for different maturities, through different instruments, depending upon the actual requirement of funds, asset-liability position and prevailing market conditions.

The Board of REC Ltd on Thursday approved raising up to Rs 1,20,000 crore via debt instruments in FY24. The company will borrow the funds from the market in FY24 under various types of bonds and loans and commercial papers.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries

NASA's OCO-2 satellite tracks carbon emissions for over 100 countries

Mar 9, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Inside India's plan to avert power cuts as a terribly hot summer looms large

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Oceans ecosystem — why we have the blue-financing blues

Coach Soch: Oceans ecosystem — why we have the blue-financing blues

Mar 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Loans include Rupee term loans (Rs 1,05,000 crore) from banks/FIIs/NBFCs/other institutions; short-term loans (Rs 10,000 crore) from Banks/FIs/NBFCs among others. The company also seeks to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore from the commercial papers.
The state-owned non-banking finance firm in a regulatory filing has said, "Board of Directors of REC Limited in its meeting held on March 9, 2023, inter-alia approved the market borrowing programme under different debt instruments for financial year 2023-24."
Also Read: Here’s why solution oriented funds are best suited for your specific financial goals
Funds under the proposed borrowing programme for the financial year 2023-24 shall be raised for different maturities, through different instruments, depending upon the actual requirement of funds, asset-liability position and prevailing market conditions.
Shares of the company closed 1.32 percent higher at Rs 126.30 on the National Stock Exchange today.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

NSEstock exchange

Previous Article

Here is how things currently stand with regards to Adani Group's pledged shares

Next Article

Macquarie maintains outperform rating on Asian Paints with this target price

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X