REC, BEL top stock picks for today

Shivangi Sarda's analysis of REC and BEL provides valuable insights for investors looking to capitalize on the current market trends. With REC displaying a positive upward shift and BEL exhibiting consistent momentum, these stocks present promising opportunities for potential gains.

Technical analyst Shivangi Sarda, from Motilal Oswal Financial Services, shared her insights on two stocks during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Sarda's analysis focuses on the potential growth and momentum exhibited by REC and BEL in the market.

Starting with REC , Sarda highlighted the gradual upward shift the stock has experienced over the past three months. She noted that REC has been consistently forming higher lows over the past four weeks, indicating a positive trend. Sarda believes that follow-up buying can be expected after the stock breaks out of its current range on the daily frame. As a result, she recommended buying REC with a target price of Rs 158 while maintaining a stop loss at Rs 148.

Notably, REC has demonstrated an impressive gain of over 15 percent in the last month, further adding to its appeal for potential investors.

Moving on to BEL , Sarda expressed her enthusiasm for the overall performance of this stock and its related industry. She noted that the sector has witnessed significant traction and momentum lately, with BEL itself showing continuous progress since its lows in late March. Sarda observed that BEL has been consistently trading within an upward sloping channel and respecting its key exponential moving average on the daily frame. Based on these indicators, she recommended buying BEL with a target price of Rs 128 and a stop loss at Rs 120.

In the last month alone, BEL has already gained more than 12 percent, solidifying its potential for further growth.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.