REC, BEL top stock picks for today

By Mangalam Maloo

Shivangi Sarda's analysis of REC and BEL provides valuable insights for investors looking to capitalize on the current market trends. With REC displaying a positive upward shift and BEL exhibiting consistent momentum, these stocks present promising opportunities for potential gains.

Technical analyst Shivangi Sarda, from Motilal Oswal Financial Services, shared her insights on two stocks during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Sarda's analysis focuses on the potential growth and momentum exhibited by REC and BEL in the market.

Starting with REC , Sarda highlighted the gradual upward shift the stock has experienced over the past three months. She noted that REC has been consistently forming higher lows over the past four weeks, indicating a positive trend. Sarda believes that follow-up buying can be expected after the stock breaks out of its current range on the daily frame. As a result, she recommended buying REC with a target price of Rs 158 while maintaining a stop loss at Rs 148.