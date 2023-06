REC, BEL top stock picks for today

Shivangi Sarda's analysis of REC and BEL provides valuable insights for investors looking to capitalize on the current market trends. With REC displaying a positive upward shift and BEL exhibiting consistent momentum, these stocks present promising opportunities for potential gains.

Technical analyst Shivangi Sarda, from Motilal Oswal Financial Services, shared her insights on two stocks during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Sarda's analysis focuses on the potential growth and momentum exhibited by REC and BEL in the market.

Live Tv

Loading...