CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsREC, BEL top stock picks for today

REC, BEL top stock picks for today

REC, BEL top stock picks for today
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Mangalam Maloo  Jun 12, 2023 11:31:44 AM IST (Published)

Shivangi Sarda's analysis of REC and BEL provides valuable insights for investors looking to capitalize on the current market trends. With REC displaying a positive upward shift and BEL exhibiting consistent momentum, these stocks present promising opportunities for potential gains.

Technical analyst Shivangi Sarda, from Motilal Oswal Financial Services, shared her insights on two stocks during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Sarda's analysis focuses on the potential growth and momentum exhibited by REC and BEL in the market.

Live Tv

Loading...

Starting with REC, Sarda highlighted the gradual upward shift the stock has experienced over the past three months. She noted that REC has been consistently forming higher lows over the past four weeks, indicating a positive trend. Sarda believes that follow-up buying can be expected after the stock breaks out of its current range on the daily frame. As a result, she recommended buying REC with a target price of Rs 158 while maintaining a stop loss at Rs 148.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X