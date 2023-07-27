CNBC TV18
Top stock recommendations: REC and Tata Motors poised for growth

By CNBC-TV18 Jul 27, 2023

By CNBC-TV18 Jul 27, 2023 11:57:40 AM IST (Published)

Vishal Malkan's stock recommendations for REC and Tata Motors provide investors with exciting opportunities.

In the ever-changing world of investments, stock recommendations can play a crucial role in guiding investors towards potential opportunities. Vishal Malkan, the renowned financial expert from malkansview.com, has identified two promising stock picks that warrant attention: REC and Tata Motors.

The first stock recommendation by Malkan is REC, which has recently experienced a major breakout. After undergoing a prolonged period of consolidation, REC's stock price finally breached the significant level of Rs 180. This breakout is particularly noteworthy, as it marks the first time in many years that the stock has achieved such a feat.
Based on his analysis, Malkan maintains a "buy" recommendation for REC. He suggests entering a long position, with a stop loss set at Rs 179 to protect against unforeseen market fluctuations. His price targets for REC are set at Rs 210 and Rs 220, indicating the potential for substantial gains in the near future.
REC has already shown strong performance in recent times, with its shares gaining over 16 percent in the past month alone.
The second stock recommendation from Vishal Malkan pertains to Tata Motors, a prominent player in the auto sector. This industry has been on an upward trajectory in recent months, and Tata Motors is no exception.
Building upon the bullish sentiment, Malkan advises investors to consider a "buy" position on Tata Motors. To mitigate potential risks, he suggests setting a stop loss at Rs 630. As for the price targets, he envisions the stock reaching levels of Rs 670 to Rs 690 in the coming weeks.
Tata Motors has demonstrated impressive growth, with its stock surging by more than 12 percent in the last month.
Disclaimer:
 The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
