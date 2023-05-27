English
    Why this may be the best time to invest in real estate stocks

    By Meghna Sen  May 27, 2023 11:57:02 AM IST (Updated)

    During Friday's trading session, the Nifty Realty index was one of the top sectoral gainers, rising 1.25 percent to close on a positive note. The index has now gained 8.36 percent so far this year. As many as seven out of the 10 index constituents are trading with gains on a year-to-date basis

    The residential property market has now entered the third year of an upturn. This property cycle can run for at least another three to four years given the seven-year duration of the preceding downturn and the resulting pent-up demand, highlighted Jefferies in its latest GREED & fear report.

    Housing volumes are expected to grow by an annualised 15 percent over the next few years given that they only grew by an annualised 2 percent between 2010 and 2022.
    India housing volumes to grow at 15%+ over the next few years
