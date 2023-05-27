During Friday's trading session, the Nifty Realty index was one of the top sectoral gainers, rising 1.25 percent to close on a positive note. The index has now gained 8.36 percent so far this year. As many as seven out of the 10 index constituents are trading with gains on a year-to-date basis

The residential property market has now entered the third year of an upturn. This property cycle can run for at least another three to four years given the seven-year duration of the preceding downturn and the resulting pent-up demand, highlighted Jefferies in its latest GREED & fear report.

Housing volumes are expected to grow by an annualised 15 percent over the next few years given that they only grew by an annualised 2 percent between 2010 and 2022.