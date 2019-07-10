Real Estate Myth #8: Geographically diversified developer clearly provides a better equity investment option than a local developer

On the face, a geographically diversified developer appears have lower risks than a developer operating in limited locations. So, the former is often believed to be a better equity investment option for a portfolio investor. Is it indeed true ?

One of the key criteria for assessing investment potential of any equity stock is the competitive advantage enjoyed by the company. In case of a real estate developer, the Competitive Advantage to an extent lies in things like construction skills, design skills, etc. but since such skills can be outsourced, the power of these advantages gets diluted. The true competitive advantage of a developer lies in the “Local Knowledge”. This comprises knowledge of land parcels, of regulation, of local markets etc.

It is almost impossible for any developer to build expertise in Local Knowledge across large number of geographical locations. Moreover, due to the complex web of activities involved in the real estate operations, pre-defined processes cannot handle challenges of real estate business. Regular intervention by top management becomes essential.

For these reasons, expanding operations beyond a few geographical locations does not result in superior returns for the developer. It surely results in increasing the risk of the business. Therefore, for a portfolio investor, developers focussed on few geographies, generally, offer better Risk-Return proposition than developers present in large number of locations across India.

