Market Reading Q1 earnings: Motilal Oswal picks its largecap and midcap stocks Updated : August 26, 2020 03:23 PM IST The recent rally in the Indian markets was fuelled by the better than expected June quarter earnings. Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rose around 16 percent each in the quarter while the midcap index was also in-line. The brokerage's preferred largecap picks include Reliance Industries, HUL, Infosys, Bharti Airtel SBI, Titan, Dabur, Divi's, M&M, and ICICI Prudential.