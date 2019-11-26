Market
RCom jumps over 6% after Bharti Airtel, Jio submit bids to acquire assets
Updated : November 26, 2019 09:54 AM IST
Intraday, the stock went up 6.25 percent to touch Rs 0.85 per share on the NSE.
Reliance Communications, Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel are up for sale.
On Monday, the committee of creditors (CoC) opened bids for the company.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more