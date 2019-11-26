TOP NEWS »

RCom jumps over 6% after Bharti Airtel, Jio submit bids to acquire assets

Updated : November 26, 2019 09:54 AM IST

Intraday, the stock went up 6.25 percent to touch Rs 0.85 per share on the NSE.
Reliance Communications, Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel are up for sale.
On Monday, the committee of creditors (CoC) opened bids for the company.
