RCom jumps over 6% after Bharti Airtel, Jio submit bids to acquire assets

Shares of Reliance Communications jumped more than 6 percent intraday on Tuesday after Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and two others submitted their bids for assets of the bankrupt company.

Intraday, the stock went up 6.25 percent to touch Rs 0.85 per share on the NSE.

Reliance Communications, Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel are up for sale. According to a report in Moneycontrol, 11 bids have been received from the four companies for the assets of these three companies of Reliance Group.

On Monday, the committee of creditors (CoC) opened bids for the company. The committee will discuss and finalise the winning bids for the three companies on Friday.

Along with the tower, spectrum, fibre, and data centre businesses, RCom also owns real estate and enterprise businesses.

Last year, Reliance Jio had agreed to buy assets including 43,000 towers, 1,78,000 km of the fibre network and spectrum worth of Rs 25,000 crore. However, the deal couldn't be finalised as the Department of Telecom asked the conglomerate to first clear the past dues.

Anil Ambani along with 4 others recently resigned from the company after it reported a consolidated loss of Rs 30,142 crore in the July-September quarter. However, the lenders of the company rejected the resignations and asked them to coordinate with the resolution professional in the insolvency resolution process.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.