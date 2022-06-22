RBL Bank up 3.5% as investors likely to approve new CEO

The RBL stock has reacted positively to the news. At the time of publishing the copy, the stock was up 3.5 percent when the benchmark index, the Nifty50, was down 1.1 percent. The stock ended the day at Rs 85.45, up 2.83 percent on BSE.

The surprise appointment of R Subramaniakumar as the managing director and chief executive officer of RBL Bank earlier this month left investors of the private bank flummoxed and the stock subsequently fell over 20 percent.

Now, people in the know have told CNBC-TV18 that the bank’s key investors are likely to give their nod to the appointment, which was approved by the Reserve Bank of India to stabilise the private lender. The investors are also said to be seeking a presence on the bank’s board.

The stock has reacted positively to the news and at the time of publishing the copy, was up 3.5 percent. This is when the benchmark index, the Nifty50, was down 1.1 percent. The stock ended the day at Rs 85.45, up 2.83 percent on BSE.

While the rejection of a bank MD and CEO approved by the regulator is rare and could lead to a management crisis, there has been at least one such instance in the recent past.

Shareholders of Thrissur-based Dhanlaxmi Bank ousted MD and CEO Sunil Gurbaxani at its annual general meeting on September 30, 2020. Over 90 percent of Dhanlaxmi Bank’s shareholders voted against Gurbaxani’s appointment, apparently due to his alleged favouring of investors from north India, which they feared would obscure the bank’s Kerala identity. The decision of the shareholders came as a surprise, Gurbaxani told Moneycontrol in an interview after his ouster.

Large investors in RBL Bank, including Baring Private Equity Asia, CDC, and Gaja Capital are keen to nominate one or more members to the board to strengthen the bank’s operations and protect their investments, subject to the RBI's approval.

The key criteria for a board nominee is a seasoned banker, one person told Moneycontrol.

“RBL Bank’s board needs to be rehabilitated with banking experience. We have reached out to a few candidates. A nomination may be done as and when the present board members’ terms come to an end,” one person said.

“Approval of the new MD and CEO’s appointment is not conditional on the investors getting board nominees,” the people said.

Another person told Moneycontrol that the investors would not like to destabilise the bank by objecting to the new MD and CEO. They will look to the new leadership for a growth strategy and the ability to attract good talent.

Moneycontrol did not get any official response to queries sent to RBL Bank, Baring Private Equity Asia, CDC, and Gaja Capital.

Baring Private Equity Asia became the single largest investor in RBL Bank by picking a 9.45 percent stake in August 2020. UK-based CDC and venture capital fund Gaja Capital are the other key investors in the bank.

ChrysCapital had earlier bought a 2.09 percent stake in RBL Bank. CDC and Asian Development Bank were a few of the early investors in the bank.

The private lender informed the stock exchanges on June 11 that the RBI had approved the appointment of Subramaniakumar as MD and CEO for three years. Subramaniakumar is a former MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank.

The RBL Bank stock fell 22 percent to Rs 87.90 on the BSE on June 13, the first day of trading after Subramaniakumar’s appointment was announced.

There has been a series of management changes at RBL Bank. On December 25, the RBI appointed its official, communication department head Yogesh Dayal, as a board member of RBL Bank.

Soon after the RBI’s announcement, RBL Bank informed the stock exchanges that then MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja had gone on leave with immediate effect. The bank then named executive director Rajeev Ahuja as the interim MD and CEO.