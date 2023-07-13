This analyst sees potential gains in Tech Mahindra and RBL Bank

While Malkan's recommendations offer valuable insights, it is crucial to approach the stock market with caution and consult with a financial advisor if needed.

Vishal Malkan, founder of malkansview.com, recently shared his insights and stock recommendations during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Malkan highlighted two stocks that he believes have significant potential for growth and are worth considering for investment.

His first pick is Tech Mahindra , a leading multinational technology company. Malkan pointed out that the stock has recently broken out of a technical pattern known as a rectangle, which has been forming over the past few months. This breakout is a positive sign for investors, indicating a potential upward trend in the stock's price.

Tech Mahindra's stock price has surged above the Rs 1,150 level, and it has been maintaining this upward momentum with higher trading volumes. Considering these factors, Malkan recommended buying Tech Mahindra, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 1,170. He set a target of Rs 1,220 and Rs 1,250 for investors to consider.

It is worth noting that the stock has already seen an impressive gain of over 9 percent in the last month, indicating the positive sentiment surrounding the company.

Moving on to Malkan's second pick, he identified RBL Bank as a stock that has been exhibiting strong momentum in recent days. The stock has consistently held its ground above the Rs 200 level, which Malkan sees as a positive sign for future performance.

With this in mind, Malkan recommended buying RBL Bank with a stop loss at Rs 195. He set a target of Rs 225 and Rs 240 for investors to consider in the coming days.

Notably, RBL Bank's shares have already witnessed a significant gain of more than 13 percent over the past month, further solidifying Malkan's positive outlook on the stock.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.