This analyst sees potential gains in Tech Mahindra and RBL Bank
By Pavitra Parekh  Jul 13, 2023 12:12:46 PM IST (Published)

While Malkan's recommendations offer valuable insights, it is crucial to approach the stock market with caution and consult with a financial advisor if needed.

Vishal Malkan, founder of malkansview.com, recently shared his insights and stock recommendations during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Malkan highlighted two stocks that he believes have significant potential for growth and are worth considering for investment.

His first pick is Tech Mahindra, a leading multinational technology company. Malkan pointed out that the stock has recently broken out of a technical pattern known as a rectangle, which has been forming over the past few months. This breakout is a positive sign for investors, indicating a potential upward trend in the stock's price.
Tech Mahindra's stock price has surged above the Rs 1,150 level, and it has been maintaining this upward momentum with higher trading volumes. Considering these factors, Malkan recommended buying Tech Mahindra, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 1,170. He set a target of Rs 1,220 and Rs 1,250 for investors to consider.
