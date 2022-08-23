RBL Bank shares surge as board approves plan to raise Rs 3,000 crore

By CNBCTV18.com

Shares of RBL Bank climbed over 4 percent after its Board of Directors on Monday approved fundraising of up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of debt securities on private placement.

At 12:30 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 102, a 4.6 percent jump from the previous close on the BSE.

The board approved the "issue of debt securities on private placement basis, from time to time, up to an amount of ₹3,000 crore, subject to the approval of the Members of the Bank at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Additionally, RBL Bank said that it has sold 17.78 percent stake in Kilburn Engineering between May and August 2022.

In another filing, the bank also notified that the board also cleared the appointment of two independent directors — Gopal Jain, Managing Partner and Founder, Gaja Capital, and Sivakumar Gopalan, Faculty of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Bombay.

RBL Bank is one of India’s leading private sector banks with an expanding presence across the country.

In its financial earnings report for the April-June period, RBL Bank posted a net profit of Rs 201 crore as compared to a net loss of Rs 459 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Net interest income (NII) increased 6 percent and stood at Rs 1,028 crore against Rs 970 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.