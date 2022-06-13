RBL Bank shares nosedive after CLSA says CEO appointment raises several questions

RBL Bank shares nosedived to a 52-week low on Monday, after the Mumbai-based private sector lender announced the appointment of R Subramaniakumar as Managing Director and CEO. Brokerage firm CLSA said the incoming CEO's appointment raises several questions, and the stock lacks material near-term triggers though it looks cheap.

The RBL Bank stock were locked in the lower circuit in morning deals, plunging by as much as Rs 17 or 15 percent to Rs 96.4 apiece on BSE — after losing 10 percent of its value at the opening tick.

Subramaniakumar's appointment, cleared by the RBI, is for three years. The appointment of the outgoing CEO Rajeev Ahuja’s term ends on June 24.

A banking veteran, Subramaniakumar is the former head of business transformation at Punjab National Bank. He has also served as administrator of Dewan Housing Financial Corporation.

Market expert Prakash Diwan told CNBC-TV18 that a lot of positive changes in the bank may take time. "In the short term, there is an acknowledgment of the fact that there is something amiss, and that needs to be looked at, which means the stock could probably still lose some ground. It's already lost significantly; it's closer to its 52-week lows, and it's exactly half of the 52-week high," he said.

Even though RBL Bank shares are attractively priced, it is the time to "brace yourself for some loss" today, until the trajectory on the profitability and earnings capability front transforms, he said.

RBL Bank's net profit for the January-March period fell short of Street expectations, though net interest margin — a key measure of profitability for lenders — hit an all-time high of 5.04 percent. Its asset quality also improved.

RBL's net interest income — or the difference between interest earned and interest paid — jumped 24.9 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1,131.4 crore. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the NII at Rs 1,056.2 crore.