Technical stock picks | RBL Bank, ICICI Bank, RCF, Torrent Pharma, HDFC AMC, Axis Bank on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on RBL Bank. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 223 for an upside target of Rs 245. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 957 for an upside target Rs 985. The stock is down more than 1 percent over the last month.

He also has a buy call on RCF with a stop loss of Rs 116 for a target of Rs 128-130. Shares have gained more than 7 percent over the last month.

Torrent Pharma is the solitary sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 1,870 and a stop loss of Rs 1,965. The stock has remained flat in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Divi’s Laboratories. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 3,600. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on JK Cement. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 3,140. Shares are down more than 1 percent over the last month.

Godrej Properties is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 1,550. The stock has remained flat in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on HDFC AMC. He advises a stop loss of Rs 2,400. Shares are up more than 1 percent over the last month.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia has a buy call on Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 960 and a price target of Rs 1,020 on the upside. The stock was up more than 2 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he has a buy recommendation on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) with a stop loss of Rs 3,930 and for an upside target of Rs 4,200-4,250. Shares are up more than 4 percent over the last month.

Finally, he also recommends to buy Larsen and Toubro (L&T) with a stop loss of Rs 2,665 and a target of Rs 2,830. Shares have gained more than 5 percent in the past month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.