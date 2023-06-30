Top stock picks to keep on your radar: GNFC and RBL Bank

In the world of investing, timing and strategy play crucial roles. Hemen Kapadia's insights on Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) and RBL Bank shed light on two stocks that show promising signs. GNFC, with its recent revival and positive indicators, presents an opportunity for investors to ride the upward wave. Meanwhile, RBL Bank's breakout from a flat pattern and substantial gains over the past month make it an attractive choice for those seeking potential returns.

In the dynamic world of stock markets, identifying potential opportunities requires a keen eye and thorough analysis. Market expert Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities shared valuable insights on Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) and RBL Bank, highlighting their recent performance and indicating their potential for upward movement.

Kapadia believes that GNFC , despite its recent docile phase, is showing signs of a promising resurgence. The stock has not participated significantly in recent weeks, but indicators such as oscillators are now turning positive. Additionally, a crossover buy has been observed, further bolstering the case for an upside. With all these factors aligning, GNFC appears poised to set the stage for a potential upward trajectory.

Kapadia recommended a buy at Rs 596 for GNFC, with a stop loss at Rs 580 and a target price of Rs 628. This strategy provides investors with an opportunity to capitalize on the stock's anticipated growth. It's worth noting that over the last month, GNFC shares have already risen by more than 1 percent, indicating some positive momentum.

Another intriguing stock that has grabbed Kapadia's attention is RBL Bank . The stock has recently exhibited a breakout from a flat pattern, making it an enticing prospect for investors. With gains exceeding 12 percent over the past month, RBL Bank has demonstrated its ability to deliver impressive returns.

Kapadia suggested purchasing RBL Bank shares at Rs 180, accompanied by a stop loss at Rs 165. Investors can set a target price of Rs 210, capitalizing on the stock's momentum and potential for further growth.

The breakout from the flat pattern suggests that RBL Bank may be on the verge of a significant upward movement, making it an appealing choice for those seeking potential profits.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.