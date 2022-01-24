RBI, Sebi to lead probe in PFS case; directs company to address CG issues before holding board meet

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will take the lead in probing the allegations of corporate governance lapses in PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS), a government official said. The government will closely monitor the situation and wait for an assessment of the affairs of the company.

The capital market regulator has asked PFS to address corporate governance and other issues raised by its former Chairman and outgoing Independent Directors, before holding its board meeting, the company said in a regulatory filing. It has also asked PFS to file an Action Taken Report on these issues within four weeks.

A meeting of the Board of Directors was scheduled to be held on January 22, 2022, however, as the company did not have quorum in compliance of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, therefore, the same could not be held, the filing said.

Further, the company has filed an application with SEBI for seeking exemption from relevant provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 to schedule the Board meeting for appointment of Independent Directors, it informed.

The Independent Directors of the company resigned on January 19, 2022 mentioning corporate governance issues as raised by the ex-Chairman in the PFS Board Meeting dated August 5, 2021, it stated. It is pertinent to mention that PFS MD & CEO addressed all the concerns of the ex-Chairman in the same board meeting, the company explained.

On the same date (5th August 2021) the Board, including Ex-Chairman and outgoing independent directors, provided a clean corporate governance report in board report for financial year ending March 31, 2021 and acknowledged with deep appreciation the co-operation received from directors, it further stated. Subsequently, on September 24, 2021 ex-Chairman addressed the shareholders of the company in 15th Annual General Meeting with appreciation to the company and mentioning no concern related to corporate governance, it also stated.

Earlier on January 21, PTC India CMD Rajib Kumar Mishra had said in a virtual press conference that the PFS board will be meeting on Saturday. However, he had not divulged the details about the agenda of the meeting saying it was confidential. At present, there are three members on board of the PFS, Rajib Kumar Mishra (CMD of PTC India), Pankaj Goel (CFO PTC India) and PFS MD and CEO Pawan Singh.

Last week, an independent director of the PTC India, Rakesh Kacker, in his resignation letter, had said that despite best efforts, the "independent directors could not convince the management of PTC and PFS to take proper action to run the company in accordance with what we considered the correct course of action". "As a result, the company is now facing serious governance issues with several defaults of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Due to this, the operations of the company also must have been affected," he had said in the letter.

PFS, a systemically-important Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), is promoted by PTC India.

(With inputs from PTI)