RBI restores money market trading hours; details here

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced that money and other market trading hours, that fall under its purview, will be restored to their pre-pandemic timing of 9 am, with effect from April 18.
The trading hours for the various markets regulated by the Reserve Bank were amended with effect from April 7, 2020, in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by COVID-19. the RBI stated, adding that subsequently, with abatement of operational constraints, the trading hours were partially restored with effect from November 9, 2020.
"With the substantial easing of restrictions on the movement of people and functioning of offices, it has now been decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9 am," the statement said.
Accordingly, with effect from April 18, 2022, the trading hours for the markets regulated by the Reserve Bank would be as under:
|Market
|Extant Timing
|Revised Timing
|Call/notice/term money
|10am to 3.30pm
|9am to 3.30pm
|Market repo in Government Securities
|10am to 2.30pm
|9am to 2.30pm
|Tri-party repo in Government Securities
|10am to 3pm
|9am to 3pm
|Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposit
|10am to 3.30pm
|9am to 3.30pm
|Repo in Corporate Bonds
|10am to 3.30pm
|9am to 3.30pm
|Government Securities (Central Government Securities, State Development Loans and Treasury Bills)
|10am to 3.30pm
|9am to 3.30pm
|Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) Trades including Forex Derivatives*
|10am to 3.30pm
|9am to 3.30pm
|Rupee Interest Rate Derivates*
|10am to 3.30pm
|9am to 3.30pm
|*: Other than those traded on recognized stock exchanges
