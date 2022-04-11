RBI restores money market trading hours; details here

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced that money and other market trading hours, that fall under its purview, will be restored to their pre-pandemic timing of 9 am, with effect from April 18.

The trading hours for the various markets regulated by the Reserve Bank were amended with effect from April 7, 2020, in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by COVID-19 . the RBI stated, adding that subsequently, with abatement of operational constraints, the trading hours were partially restored with effect from November 9, 2020.

"With the substantial easing of restrictions on the movement of people and functioning of offices, it has now been decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9 am," the statement said.

Accordingly, with effect from April 18, 2022, the trading hours for the markets regulated by the Reserve Bank would be as under: