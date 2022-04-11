RBI restores money market trading hours; details here

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday released a statement saying market trading hours would be restored to their pre-pandemic timing of 9am, with effect from April 18.

The trading hours for various markets regulated by the Reserve Bank were amended with effect from April 7, 2020 in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by COVID-19 . the RBI stated, adding that subsequently, with abatement of operational constraints, the trading hours were partially restored with effect from November 9, 2020.

"With the substantial easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, it has now been decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9am," the statement said.

Accordingly, with effect from April 18, 2022, the trading hours for the markets regulated by the Reserve Bank would be as under: