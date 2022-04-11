0

RBI restores money market trading hours; details here

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
The trading hours will be restored to their pre-pandemic timing, with effect from April 18

RBI restores money market trading hours; details here
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday released a statement saying market trading hours would be restored to their pre-pandemic timing of 9am, with effect from April 18.
The trading hours for various markets regulated by the Reserve Bank were amended with effect from April 7, 2020 in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by COVID-19. the RBI stated, adding that subsequently, with abatement of operational constraints, the trading hours were partially restored with effect from November 9, 2020.
"With the substantial easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, it has now been decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9am," the statement said.
Accordingly, with effect from April 18, 2022, the trading hours for the markets regulated by the Reserve Bank would be as under:
MarketExtant TimingRevised Timing
Call/notice/term money10am to 3.30pm9am to 3.30pm
Market repo in Government Securities10am to 2.30pm9am to 2.30pm
Tri-party repo in Government Securities10am to 3pm9am to 3pm
Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposit10am to 3.30pm9am to 3.30pm
Repo in Corporate Bonds10am to 3.30pm9am to 3.30pm
Government Securities (Central Government Securities, State Development Loans and Treasury Bills)10am to 3.30pm9am to 3.30pm
Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) Trades including Forex Derivatives*10am to 3.30pm9am to 3.30pm
Rupee Interest Rate Derivates*10am to 3.30pm9am to 3.30pm
*: Other than those traded on recognized stock exchanges
 
 
(Edited by : Shloka Badkar)
