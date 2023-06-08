RBI rate pause lifts markets; Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty tops 18,770

The market will undoubtedly feel relieved following today's RBI policy stance as the repo rate has remained unchanged at 6.50 percent for the second consecutive time

Frontline indices S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were largely steady after sentiments improved as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hit the pause button again and decided to keep the key benchmark policy rate (repo rate) unchanged at 6.5 percent on Thursday (June 8). While the Sensex was trading at 63,321.40, up by 150 points, the broader market Nifty50 rose to 18,770.50, higher by 44 points or 0.24 percent.

The market breadth was somewhat in favour of the bulls with 22 stocks advancing in the 50-stock Nifty50 at around 11:30 am. The top gainers were JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, ONGC, HDFC Bank, while the biggest losers were Kotak Bank, Eicher Motors, BPCL, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, among others.

"The market will undoubtedly feel relieved following today's RBI Policy stance as the repo rate has remained unchanged. the Indian equity markets are expected to remain stable, with no significant corrections anticipated in the Bank Nifty index. Declining CPI inflation and a forecast of normal monsoon further support this outlook," said Palka Arora Chopra, Director, Master Capital Services Ltd.