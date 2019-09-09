#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
RBI rate cut is the need of the hour, says IDBI Capital's AK Prabhakar

Updated : September 09, 2019 10:51 AM IST

AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Bank expects, the slowdown to continue for one or two more quarter.
Prabhakar sees the slowdown as more of a cyclical problem and adds that more government measure may be required to bring back the economy.
He also said that the PSU Bank may take atleast 2-3 years to give the desired benefit.
cnbc two logos
