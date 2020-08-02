  • SENSEX
RBI policy, macro data, cos' earnings to decide market course this week, say experts

Updated : August 02, 2020 12:55 PM IST

COVID-19 cases trend and geopolitical developments on US-China ties front will remain key market drivers globally.
Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Lupin, Titan, Voltas Apollo Tyres, Canara Bank, Adani Power and M&M, among others, will announce their quarterly numbers during the week.
The market will also take cues from July auto sales numbers which signal a recovery in the sector hit hard by COVID-19.
RBI policy, macro data, cos' earnings to decide market course this week, say experts

