    Homemarket News

    SBI, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors rise but HDFC, SBI Cards, Maruti fall after RBI's 50-bps hike
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Interest rate-sensitive stocks — or stocks from pockets responsive to interest rates, such as financial, auto, consumer durables and real estate — saw mixed moves after the RBI hiked the COVID-era repo rate by 50 basis points.

    Interest rate-sensitive stocks — or stocks from spaces likely to be impacted by changes in interest rates — saw mixed moves after the RBI announced a 50 basis points hike in the COVID-era interest rate. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee — the panel led by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das that decides benchmark interest rates in the country — has now increased the repo rate by a total 140 bps since May. 
    Half of bankers in a CNBC-TV18 poll had expected the RBI to hike the repo rate — the key interest rate at which it lends money to commercial banks — by 35 basis points.
    In the banking and financial services pack, stocks such as SBI, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank rose, but HDFC Bank was flat, and scrips such as HDFC, SBI Cards and IndusInd in the red.
    ALSO READ: Validus Wealth CIO suggests adding rate-sensitive stocks to portfolio 
    Here's a look at how some of rate-sensitive stocks fared after the RBI's bigger-than-expected hike in the repo rate:
    Banking and financial services
    StockChange (%)
    ICICIBANK1.43
    SBIN0.87
    AXISBANK0.67
    KOTAKBANK0.25
    BANKBARODA0.21
    PNB0.15
    HDFCBANK0.03
    INDUSINDBK-0.19
    MUTHOOTFIN3.19
    ICICIPRULI2.56
    CHOLAFIN1.76
    PEL1.02
    HDFCLIFE0.77
    BAJFINANCE0.46
    ICICIGI0.46
    SRTRANSFIN0.41
    BAJAJFINSV0.03
    SBILIFE0.03
    HDFCAMC-0.17
    HDFC-0.24
    SBICARD-0.42
    Auto
    StockChange (%)
    TIINDIA2.28
    TVSMOTOR1.03
    BOSCHLTD0.99
    M&M0.73
    ESCORTS0.51
    BHARATFORG0.2
    TATAMOTORS0.19
    ASHOKLEY0.03
    BAJAJ-AUTO-0.08
    EICHERMOT-0.34
    MARUTI-0.43
    HEROMOTOCO-0.57
    MRF-0.75
    SONACOMS-0.95
    BALKRISIND-6.31
    Real estate
    StockChange (%)
    LODHA1.63
    DLF1.29
    SOBHA1.01
    GODREJPROP0.7
    OBEROIRLTY0.66
    IBREALEST0.35
    PRESTIGE0.12
    SUNTECK-0.04
    PHOENIXLTD-0.52
    BRIGADE-0.74
    Consumer durables
    StockChange (%)
    BATAINDIA0.53
    WHIRLPOOL0.52
    TITAN0.43
    VGUARD0.27
    HAVELLS0.16
    DIXON0.14
    RELAXO0.1
    ORIENTELEC-0.06
    KAJARIACER-0.28
    TTKPRESTIG-0.37
    RAJESHEXPO-0.37
    BLUESTARCO-0.8
    VOLTAS-1.05
    CROMPTON-2.85
    AMBER-3.2
    Catch latest updates on RBI policy and the stock market
    First Published:  IST

    interest raterate sensitive stocksRBi policyrepo rate

