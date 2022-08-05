SBI, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors rise but HDFC, SBI Cards, Maruti fall after RBI's 50-bps hike

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Interest rate-sensitive stocks — or stocks from pockets responsive to interest rates, such as financial, auto, consumer durables and real estate — saw mixed moves after the RBI hiked the COVID-era repo rate by 50 basis points.

Half of bankers in a CNBC-TV18 poll had expected the RBI to hike the repo rate — the key interest rate at which it lends money to commercial banks — by 35 basis points.

In the banking and financial services pack, stocks such as SBI, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank rose, but HDFC Bank was flat, and scrips such as HDFC, SBI Cards and IndusInd in the red.

Here's a look at how some of rate-sensitive stocks fared after the RBI's bigger-than-expected hike in the repo rate:

Banking and financial services

Stock Change (%) ICICIBANK 1.43 SBIN 0.87 AXISBANK 0.67 KOTAKBANK 0.25 BANKBARODA 0.21 PNB 0.15 HDFCBANK 0.03 INDUSINDBK -0.19 MUTHOOTFIN 3.19 ICICIPRULI 2.56 CHOLAFIN 1.76 PEL 1.02 HDFCLIFE 0.77 BAJFINANCE 0.46 ICICIGI 0.46 SRTRANSFIN 0.41 BAJAJFINSV 0.03 SBILIFE 0.03 HDFCAMC -0.17 HDFC -0.24 SBICARD -0.42

Auto

Stock Change (%) TIINDIA 2.28 TVSMOTOR 1.03 BOSCHLTD 0.99 M&M 0.73 ESCORTS 0.51 BHARATFORG 0.2 TATAMOTORS 0.19 ASHOKLEY 0.03 BAJAJ-AUTO -0.08 EICHERMOT -0.34 MARUTI -0.43 HEROMOTOCO -0.57 MRF -0.75 SONACOMS -0.95 BALKRISIND -6.31

Real estate

Stock Change (%) LODHA 1.63 DLF 1.29 SOBHA 1.01 GODREJPROP 0.7 OBEROIRLTY 0.66 IBREALEST 0.35 PRESTIGE 0.12 SUNTECK -0.04 PHOENIXLTD -0.52 BRIGADE -0.74

Consumer durables