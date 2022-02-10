RBI Policy | RBI raises cap for e-Rupee voucher

The cap for e-Rupee vouchers has been raised to Rs 1 lakh per voucher from Rs 10,000, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said during the policy decision announcement on Thursday.

e-Rupee can be used more than once till fully redeemed, he added.

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged in its February policy meeting, Das said today. With no change this time as well, the repo rate currently stands at 4 percent and the reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent.

Also Read |

The MPC voted unanimously to keep policy rates unchanged. While a majority of 5:1 decided to continue with the “accommodative” stance. The “accommodative” stance could continue for as long as necessary to revive growth, said Das while announcing the outcome.